Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $839.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 153,506 shares of company stock worth $4,185,333. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.