Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 330,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 256,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $358.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.79 and a 200 day moving average of $271.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $367.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $1,303,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,398. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

