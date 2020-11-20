Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 38,428 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after buying an additional 1,172,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after buying an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after buying an additional 297,111 shares in the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TER opened at $106.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.73.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

