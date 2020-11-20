Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 191,629 Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Fiesta Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,321 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 294,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 79,327 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the period.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI opened at $11.46 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.