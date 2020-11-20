Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 144,835 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 34,600 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $392,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,331.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $224.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

