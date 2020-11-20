Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 153,775 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $29.46 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,473.74 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

