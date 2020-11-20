Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,242 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Allison Transmission worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 83,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

