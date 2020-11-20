Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of The RMR Group worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.23. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

