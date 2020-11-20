Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,020 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.25. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.