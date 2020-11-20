Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 725 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 4,368 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,986.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,782.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

