Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

