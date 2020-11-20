Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $139.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,724 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

