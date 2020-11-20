Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Frank's International alerts:

Shares of FI stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $520.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 20.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.