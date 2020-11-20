Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FKWL opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $254.50 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of -0.15.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.45. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 7.39%.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

