Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE FBM opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $830.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,864,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,744,000 after acquiring an additional 411,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 262.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 235,162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 220,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

