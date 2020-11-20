Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.54% of Foundation Building Materials worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 20.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

