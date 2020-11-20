Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FVI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$8.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.84. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$10.55.

In other news, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total transaction of C$1,180,401.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$758,546.76. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 17,500 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$565,820. Insiders sold 151,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,242 in the last three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

