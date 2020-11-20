Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,031,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,507,000 after buying an additional 1,014,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 116.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 39.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

