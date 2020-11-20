Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $6.70 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

