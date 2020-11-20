Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.50

Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 395922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market cap of $19.59 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) Company Profile (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.