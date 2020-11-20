Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company delivered encouraging second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. During the quarter the company witnessed huge response for its assortment as stores started reopening. This can be attributed to pent-up demand and the effect of the fiscal stimulus that aided in-store and digital channel sales. Notably, comps rose about 18% in the second quarter. Strong sales coupled with disciplined cost control aided the company to revert to profits. Going ahead, management is on track with bolstering digital capabilities and supply chain efficiencies. Additionally, the company reinstated quarterly dividend program backed by a stable cash outlook.”

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.26.

FL stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.