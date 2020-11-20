Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FHTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

In other Foghorn Therapeutics news, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carl Decicco acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

