Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.19 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 million and a P/E ratio of 15.64.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

