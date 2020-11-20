Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Flex LNG has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNG opened at $7.45 on Friday. Flex LNG has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $403.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Danske raised shares of Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

