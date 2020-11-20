Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the October 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 30.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter.

FLC stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

