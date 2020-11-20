Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SVVC opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.42% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

