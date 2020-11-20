First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.20

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 74545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,417,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,274,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,786,000 after buying an additional 518,092 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,927,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,004,000 after buying an additional 119,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 410.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after buying an additional 405,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 251.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 461,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 330,145 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

