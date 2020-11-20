First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the October 15th total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $84.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.15.

