First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.41.

TSE FM opened at C$16.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

