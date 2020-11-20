First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of FIBK opened at $39.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 22.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

