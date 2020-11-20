First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

First Foundation stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $803.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.48.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Foundation by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

