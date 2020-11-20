First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth $132,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the third quarter worth $456,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

