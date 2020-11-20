Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New $12.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRRPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.