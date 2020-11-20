Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New $12.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRRPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

