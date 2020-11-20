FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $147,477.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 243.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 366,944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 59.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

