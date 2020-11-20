Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

FERGY stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

