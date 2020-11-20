Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 544.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 153,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

