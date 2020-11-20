Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fate’s loss in the third quarter was wider than estimates and sales missed the same. The company’s candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development. The development of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental. The manufacturing and distribution of these cell product candidates are complex and subject to a multitude of risks. These risks could substantially increase the development costs and limit the clinical and commercial supply of such candidates. Nevertheless, Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Fate has entered into collaborations with other companies, which are not only sources of funds but also provide research expertise. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $54.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after acquiring an additional 466,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

