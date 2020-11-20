Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $238.04 million, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 517,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

