Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE FPI opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Farmland Partners by 29.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Farmland Partners by 98.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmland Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

