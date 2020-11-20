Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FANUY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FANUY opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

