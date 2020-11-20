Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 60,783 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total value of $17,230,800.00.
- On Friday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00.
- On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50.
- On Monday, November 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00.
NASDAQ FB opened at $272.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.44 and its 200 day moving average is $251.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.