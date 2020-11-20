Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 60,783 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total value of $17,230,800.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $272.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.44 and its 200 day moving average is $251.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.