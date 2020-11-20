Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) stock opened at C$6.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.66. Extendicare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

