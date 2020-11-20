Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

Get Experian plc (EXPN.L) alerts:

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,933 ($38.32) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,993.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,836.22. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s payout ratio is 49.87%.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, with a total value of £75,607.50 ($98,781.68). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,988.84 ($24,809.04). In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,926 shares of company stock worth $17,392,234.

About Experian plc (EXPN.L)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian plc (EXPN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian plc (EXPN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.