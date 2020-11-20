ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXLS. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ExlService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of EXLS opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $199,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,598. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ExlService by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

