Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

