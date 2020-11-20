Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$40.00

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.44.

EIF opened at C$38.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.37. Exchange Income Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

