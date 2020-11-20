Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$36.00 price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.44.

EIF stock opened at C$38.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

