Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EIF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$36.00 price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.44.

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) stock opened at C$38.60 on Monday. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.59.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

