Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.44.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) stock opened at C$38.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59. Exchange Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.37.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

