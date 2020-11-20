Excellon Resources Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Excellon Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXN opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned 2.59% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

